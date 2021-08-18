'It's way over bid': Davenport mayor expresses concern about $2 million cost of required renovations to Modern Woodmen Park. The low bidder was 15% over the city's budget.

Cost to extend a floodwall and build a workout room at Modern Woodmen Park required under a new lease agreement with the owners of the Quad Cities River Bandits will likely cost the city of Davenport an extra $260,813.
City officials received six construction bids for the project. The lowest of which came in 15% over the city's estimated $1.75 million budget.
Davenport aldermen met Wednesday to consider whether to award a more than $2 million contract to Tricon General Construction of Dubuque to build a floodwall on the northeast side of the stadium. Once the space has been enclosed, a workout and fitness room would be built, along with renovations made to the home and visiting team clubhouses.
The improvements are required as part of a new 10-year lease agreement with Main Street Baseball, the Quad Cities River Bandits' ownership group, for the use of Modern Woodmen Park.
The agreement includes a list of more than $5 million in planned renovations and improvements to the ballpark to bring the 90-year-old stadium up to Major League Baseball facility standards.
Davenport City Council members initially committed to the renovations in spring 2020 in an effort to prevent the River Bandits from losing their affiliation with Major League Baseball under a restructuring plan that initially called for the minor league club being stripped of its major league ties.
"What no one could have anticipated was the cost of (construction) materials ... has gone up significantly since March of last year," River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. "What the city is doing tonight is simply fulfilling its obligations. ... This is nothing that generates a single dollar for the team."
The city will set aside more than $500,000 annually for stadium improvements from two different sources predominantly funded by municipal bonds or local option sales tax revenue.
At the same time, Main Street Baseball will pay about $125,000 less in yearly rent to lease Davenport's minor league stadium.
The new lease calls for an annual lease payment of $150,000 a year to the city, a significant drop from the nearly $275,000 annual payment included in Main Street Baseball's previous lease with the city. However, it has been a few years since Main Street Baseball paid the full lease amount as a result of deductions from canceled games due to flooding, a canceled 2020 season and stadium maintenance and repairs made by the ball club.
Davenport aldermen have defended the new lease agreement as one that ensures professional baseball's long-term future in Davenport by providing a modern, state-of-the-art stadium that is a vital tourism asset and amenity for the city.
"I understand it's a requirement. I understand we negotiated. I understand we did all of that. I'm just very concerned. It's way over bid," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said Tuesday during a city management update meeting. "Maybe we need to take a look at (re-bidding the project) That's my initial thoughts. ... Give it another look."
City Administrator Corri Spiegel, however, said re-bidding the project is unlikely to result in less cost.
"Our experience, usually, is that the second bid comes in higher," Spiegel said Tuesday. "As we begin watching the world around us and the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, the fight for construction companies is going to become a real issue for us. ... Construction is not going to be inexpensive for the next few years."
Alderman on Wednesday also discussed moving ahead in soliciting bids for an estimated $1.1 million replacement of the heating, cooling and ventilation system that serves the suite level of Modern Woodmen Park. The HVAC system is nearing the end of its useful life, according to city officials, and its replacement is also included in the revised stadium lease agreement.