Jack Cullen hired as Rock Island downtown director

The revitalization of downtown Rock Island is about to get a boost.
Jack Cullen has been hired as Rock Island downtown director. His focus will be to build relationships with business owners and recruit retailers, boutiques, restaurants and other businesses to the downtown area, in addition to implementing physical improvements.
City council members approved a two-year contract with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce in January paying the Chamber $225,000 for their services of the Rock Island downtown director, with funds coming from the city's downtown TIF district. In return, the Chamber agreed to form a downtown steering committee and provide monthly activity reports to the city and progress updates.
"This is exciting; we really have a lot of active things going on downtown," Mayor Mike Thoms said. "(Jack) is the type of guy who can pull it all together and make things happen. Along with the steering committee, he will do wonderful things."
Thoms said he hopes Cullen will focus on two priorities: building relationships with building owners and improving the physical look of the downtown area using $1.5 million from the city's downtown TIF district.
"We've talked to a lot of business owners, but not building owners," Thoms said. "Another priority is to work on physical changes downtown with $1.5 million we've set aside for streetscaping."
Physical improvements will include planting more trees, installing new sidewalks, lighting, and possibly removing the stage from the Great River Plaza in the District.
Cullen began working for the Chamber in 2018 as the Q-2030 project manager and most recently as marketing and communications manager. Prior to that, he was reporter for the Quad-City Times for five years after graduating from Augustana College. He begins his new position April 1.
"Rock Island is my hometown in the Quad-Cities," Cullen said. "I lived downtown Rock Island for a couple of years and that's when I fell in love with it (while) getting to know the businesses, the unique people and places that make up downtown Rock Island."
Cullen said one of his first goals will be to build relationships with business owners, property owners and those who are investing in downtown Rock Island.
"I'll be doing a lot of listening, hearing what people's concerns are, hopes are for downtown Rock Island and what they think it needs to become a more welcoming and vibrant place," Cullen said. "I'm excited about that. Serving as the liaison between the city and those who invest in downtown Rock Island — property owners, business owners — there's not somebody who is communicating with both sides right now."
Matt Stern, owner of the Stern Center performance and event venue and several other downtown properties, is a member of the newly-formed downtown steering committee. He is looking forward to working with the other committee members and Cullen to revitalize the downtown.
"I am very excited about the talent on the steering committee to reinvigorate and reinvent our downtown, and the addition of Jack to help lead this effort is a huge win for Rock Island," Stern said in a release. "There is so much potential for our city, and I look forward to the transformation."
In addition to the $1.5 million in the city's TIF District fund, Cullen is eager to see if he'll be able to use any of $27.5 million the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan in addition to "exploring potential sustainable funding models."
"I'm excited about finding those community champions who believe we can create something special down there and build up downtown Rock Island into a place that people are excited about," Cullen said. "Rock Island has got such great bones; there are so many great amenities and history.
"Give people reasons to come down there during the day and enjoy themselves. That's an example of a small, quick win."