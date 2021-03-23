Jack Cullen hired as Rock Island downtown director

"We've talked to a lot of business owners, but not building owners," Thoms said. "Another priority is to work on physical changes downtown with $1.5 million we've set aside for streetscaping."

Physical improvements will include planting more trees, installing new sidewalks, lighting, and possibly removing the stage from the Great River Plaza in the District.

Cullen began working for the Chamber in 2018 as the Q-2030 project manager and most recently as marketing and communications manager. Prior to that, he was reporter for the Quad-City Times for five years after graduating from Augustana College. He begins his new position April 1.

"Rock Island is my hometown in the Quad-Cities," Cullen said. "I lived downtown Rock Island for a couple of years and that's when I fell in love with it (while) getting to know the businesses, the unique people and places that make up downtown Rock Island."

Cullen said one of his first goals will be to build relationships with business owners, property owners and those who are investing in downtown Rock Island.