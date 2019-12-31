You are the owner of this article.
Jill Biden to visit Davenport Friday, Jan. 3
Jill Biden to visit Davenport Friday, Jan. 3

080819-qct-qca-biden-9.jpg

Former Second Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden during the opening of the Davenport Biden for President Campaign Office on Brady Street, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Davenport.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

DAVENPORT — Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, will be in Davenport Friday, Jan. 3, to take part in a volunteer phone bank event at 3:15 p.m. at Joe Biden's field office for his Democratic presidential campaign, 1706 Brady St.

Doors will open at 3 p.m., and the event is open to the public. Those interested in attending should RSVP at mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/185600/

The Bidens are on a swing through eastern Iowa during the first week of the new year. Joe Biden will be stopping in Davenport on Sunday, Jan. 5.

He will hold a community event at 6 p.m. at the Champions Club at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Joe Biden will be in Iowa Jan. 2 thru Jan. 6.

