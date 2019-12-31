Jill Biden to visit Davenport Friday, Jan. 3

DAVENPORT — Dr. Jill Biden, wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, will be in Davenport Friday, Jan. 3, to take part in a volunteer phone bank event at 3:15 p.m. at Joe Biden's field office for his Democratic presidential campaign, 1706 Brady St.
Doors will open at 3 p.m., and the event is open to the public. Those interested in attending should RSVP at mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/185600/
The Bidens are on a swing through eastern Iowa during the first week of the new year. Joe Biden will be stopping in Davenport on Sunday, Jan. 5.
He will hold a community event at 6 p.m. at the Champions Club at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Joe Biden will be in Iowa Jan. 2 thru Jan. 6.