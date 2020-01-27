Joe Biden in Davenport on Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden will hold a rally Tuesday, Jan. 28 at his Davenport campaign office, 1706 N. Brady Street.

The event is open to the public and begins at 2:15 p.m. Doors open at 1:45 p.m.

Biden is making a last-minute sprint through Iowa in the final days leading up to the Feb. 3 caucuses.

According to polls, Biden slipped to second place yesterday at 22.3 percent, narrowly trailing Bernie Sanders, who took the lead at 22.4 percent. Biden has been polling in first place in Iowa since Jan. 1.

Following his Davenport stop, Biden will hold a community event in Clinton at the Vista Grande, 2141 16th St., NW, at 5:15 p.m.

