Presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday, including stops in Davenport and Clinton.
On Tuesday, doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Keppy Hall - 4-H Hall, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Members of the public who want to attend can register at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/94944/
On Wednesday, doors will open at 10:15 a.m., and the event will start at 10:45 a.m. at Clinton Community College Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. Members of the public who wish to attend can register at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/94945/
Biden also will visit Ottumwa and Mount Pleasant.