Democratic Presidential candidate Congressman John Delaney of Maryland, center talks with Clinton, Iowa resident Jennifer Graf, right as he campaigns with Democratic Iowa District 49 Senate candidate Patti Robinson in Clinton, Iowa Friday, October 26, 2018.

Presidential candidate John Delaney plans to open a campaign office in Davenport at the end of March, adding his eighth this year as he continues building his support network in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Delaney will be on hand for a speech during the office’s grand opening from 3-4:30 p.m. on March 31 at 2720 W. Locust St. Suite 2B in Davenport. A former Maryland Congressman and businessman, Delaney has visited all 99 of the state’s counties as he seeks to gain recognition in a crowded field of Democrats seeking to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

Delaney has billed himself as a pragmatist with a campaign message largely centered around the spirit of bipartisanship. He has also compared his Iowa campaign strategy to that of President Jimmy Carter, who was a relatively unknown candidate until he won the Iowa caucus in 1976, propelling him to victory.

Delaney is also scheduled to open a campaign office in Dubuque and do a meet-and-greet in Iowa City during his next Hawkeye State tour.

