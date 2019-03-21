Presidential candidate John Delaney plans to open a campaign office in Davenport at the end of March, adding his eighth this year as he continues building his support network in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.
Delaney will be on hand for a speech during the office’s grand opening from 3-4:30 p.m. on March 31 at 2720 W. Locust St. Suite 2B in Davenport. A former Maryland Congressman and businessman, Delaney has visited all 99 of the state’s counties as he seeks to gain recognition in a crowded field of Democrats seeking to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.
Delaney has billed himself as a pragmatist with a campaign message largely centered around the spirit of bipartisanship. He has also compared his Iowa campaign strategy to that of President Jimmy Carter, who was a relatively unknown candidate until he won the Iowa caucus in 1976, propelling him to victory.
Delaney is also scheduled to open a campaign office in Dubuque and do a meet-and-greet in Iowa City during his next Hawkeye State tour.