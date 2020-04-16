Jones and Mielke reelected as RI County party chairmen

Derek Jones and Drue Mielke will serve another term as chairmen of the Rock Island County Democratic and Republican parties, respectively.
Both parties held their conventions Wednesday night by teleconference for the first time, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a shelter-in-place order for the state. Only elected precinct committeemen were allowed to attend and vote.
Illinois Election law calls for each county political party in all 102 counties to hold a convention every two years to elect a new chair and officers.
The Rock Island County Democratic party unanimously reelected Jones, who was uncontested for a second term as chairman.
"I appreciate everyone in the Democratic party for their support and for putting their trust in me," Jones said. "I look forward to the challenges we're going to face as we move into unprecedented times to get Democratic candidates elected from the bottom to the top of the ticket. Because of that, we will need to move forward with implementing new, fresh ideas that will be cost-efficient and most importantly, keep our volunteers and staff safe.
"I want to stress that despite some of the differences in our party, it's important for all Democrats to unite to defeat Donald Trump in November," Jones said. "We have some very exciting campaigns in the future, including helping Democrats win from the White House to the courthouse this November."
The Rock Island County Republican party unanimously reelected Mielke, who was uncontested for another two-year term. Mielke was first elected in 2018 and also serves on the county board, representing District 22 in Coal Valley.
"I'm very happy and charged up," Mielke said. "This is going to be a very good political year for our party in November. We are getting ready.
"Everything went really well; it shows there is a lot of interest in the party. There were some contested races, which shows there is interest in the party for those want to be involved and participate."
The Republican party also elected other officers: first vice chairman is Sheri Diekman of South Moline Township Precinct 29. Diekman was previously second vice chairman. Duties of the first vice chairman include organizing fundraising activities and working with the campaign chair.
Elected to second vice chairman is Dennis English, committeeman for Coal Valley Township Precinct 1. Duties of the second vice chairman includes coordinating community outreach, voter registration, events and communications.
Elected to secretary is Nancy Devriese, committeeman for Hampton Township Precinct 1. It is Devriese’s second term serving as secretary.
Elected to treasurer is Jeff McKinley, Rural Township Precinct Committeeman. It is McKinley's second term as treasurer.
