Jones and Mielke reelected as RI County party chairmen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Derek Jones and Drue Mielke will serve another term as chairmen of the Rock Island County Democratic and Republican parties, respectively.

Both parties held their conventions Wednesday night by teleconference for the first time, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a shelter-in-place order for the state. Only elected precinct committeemen were allowed to attend and vote.

Illinois Election law calls for each county political party in all 102 counties to hold a convention every two years to elect a new chair and officers.

The Rock Island County Democratic party unanimously reelected Jones, who was uncontested for a second term as chairman.

"I appreciate everyone in the Democratic party for their support and for putting their trust in me," Jones said. "I look forward to the challenges we're going to face as we move into unprecedented times to get Democratic candidates elected from the bottom to the top of the ticket. Because of that, we will need to move forward with implementing new, fresh ideas that will be cost-efficient and most importantly, keep our volunteers and staff safe.