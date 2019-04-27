DES MOINES – Republicans were accused of playing “ostrich politics” and injecting politics into a nationally respected judicial nominating system by reducing the influence of the bar and increasing the sway of the governor over who sits on the Iowa Supreme Court.
In changing the merit-based system legislators created and voters approved in 1962 by constitutional amendment, Rep. Rick Olson, D-Des Moines, said Republicans “stick heads in the sand and give the great citizens of the State of Iowa the full moon.”
That sentiment was shared and repeated in other words by Democrats during a time-limited debate Saturday as the Legislature sought to wrap up its 2019 session.
To call the proposal “any sort of a compromise is laughable,” said Rep. Andy McKean of Anamosa, who earlier in the week left the Republican Party, in part due to the judicial nominating proposal, and is caucusing with Democrats. “It is what it obviously is, the latest of many desperate attempts to corral 51 votes for a piece of very questionable legislation.
“It was a bad idea when it was first proposed. It was a bad idea in the many configurations that have been thrown together to convince concerned Republicans to get on board and it is no better this morning,” McKean said.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison, defended the plan as one that “gives people a little more voice through their elected governor.”
He argued the Republican plan preserves the integrity of the merit-based judicial nominating system, “but I would say to you that I’m putting my head in the sand if a problem is identified to me and, because I’m worried about appearances, I don’t bother to take action.”
“Then I’m sticking my head in the sand and mooning my fellow citizens,” Holt said before 52 Republicans voted to approve the amendment. All 45 Democrats present and one Republican voted against it. The standings budget was approved 53-45 and sent to the Senate.
Currently, half of the state judicial nominating commission’s members are attorneys and half are appointed by the governor, subject to approval by the Iowa Senate. And the senior-most Supreme Court Justice who is not the chief justice also serves on the commission, as its chairperson.
Republican state lawmakers earlier this year proposed taking away the attorneys’ nominations, giving those appointments instead to legislative leaders.
That proposal passed the Senate 32-17, but did have enough votes to pass the House, where Republicans have a 53-47 majority.