'Just outrageous': Rock Island County officials reject pay increases

"This raise is just outrageous, there's no question about it," said Bill Long. "We cannot afford the salaries we have now. We have to cut expenses and we have to cut salaries."

Jim Uribe told board members that pay increases, property tax increases and "bigger government" will not solve the county's financial problems.

Board members expressed their gratitude to the elected officials for putting off raises at this time.

"I just want to say that I appreciate the withdrawal of salary increases," Dorothy Beck said. "I think it shows remarkable sensitivity to the situations that are going on all over this country and all over the world, so thank you."

"I'd also like to thank the public officials for taking a step forward and making sure taxpayers are listened to," Luis Moreno said.

Weikert said she expects revenue in the circuit clerk's office to continue to drop in the coming months. The office has seen a 76 percent drop in case filings and with that, a drop in the associated filing fees. The drastic drop in revenue is the reason why 15 employees were laid off, she said.