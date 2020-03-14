$200K lien on Hope Creek property could stall sale for Rock Island County

A decades-old lien on the property where Hope Creek Care Center was built could be a problem for Rock Island County as it tries to close on the sale of the facility to Aperion Care, Inc.
County board members voted to sell the county-owned nursing home at 4343 Kennedy Dr., East Moline, during a special meeting Feb. 25. But a lien placed on the property in 1984 for nearly $8,600 has grown to more than $200,000 after years of accrued interest.
Some East Moline aldermen want the county to pay up.
"If it was a faulty title. If somebody messed up, they need to pay up," Alderman Larry Toppert, Ward 1, said. "I'm not interested in forfeiting the money; I'm interested in a fair deal. If there is insurance to cover it, then I want the whole amount. We have a budget shortfall. We're trying to improve our downtown. We've got a lot of stuff we'd like to do to make our city better.
"I'm not about to let the potential for $200,000 go anywhere until I get more information."
According to the Rock Island County recorder's office, the owner of the property in 1984 had utilities installed at a cost of $8,597.21. A "notice of connection charge" was signed by then-Mayor Denny Jacobs dated Nov. 12, 1984. The unpaid bill has been accruing compound interest at a rate of 9% ever since, even after the county purchased the property in 1996.
"We're still trying to understand how that lien wasn't discovered earlier," Alderman J.R. Rico, Ward 7, said. "I'm still waiting on information so I can understand what happened. First, I want to see why it happened. We're going to do our due diligence to make sure everything was done properly and make sure the city of East Moline doesn't lose out on something that should have been found and paid for.
"I would not be comfortable letting the taxpayers lose out on money," Rico said.
Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider said it is his opinion that the lien will not be an obstacle to closing Hope Creek.
"There is no hold-up for the completion of the transition," Snider said. "Even if the city says 'we're not forgiving it,' we would pay the bill and then go to the title company and seek reimbursement. This was just discovered. East Moline didn't know anything about it, and we didn't know anything about it. Assessing interest on it would be pretty hard to legally uphold."
Snider said he expects the city to forgive the debt because it doesn't make sense to expect the county to pay the full amount of the lien and accrued interest.
"You'll have to ask them their motivation," Snider said. "The lien is from 1984 — before we even bought the property. Their attorney's opinion is that after 10 years, there's no way you can enforce that lien. That's what he's told me. Trying to maximize the interest charge over the past 30 years ... they haven't sent us a bill other than the first one. Now you're going to suddenly come in and want (more than) $100,000? What's your motivation here?"
East Moline City Attorney Lincoln Scott could not be reached for comment.
Toppert said information provided at the March 2 council meeting "wasn't enough to make an appropriate decision and protect the city."
"I wasn't interested in stopping the sale, but I was interested in investigating more about that sale and whether there was title insurance, errors or omissions," Toppert said. "The lien could be so old it could be expired. We're trying to get to the bottom of that. We need to have a discussion that's in the best interest of our city.
"The county should go after the title insurance (company)," he said. "They're putting us in a position of, 'come on East Moline, be a good old boy and let this be water under the bridge.' I'm not going to represent my ward or this city in that way. We need to have a discussion so we can make the right decision."
East Moline city council members discussed the lien issue during their March 2 committee of the whole meeting, with City Administrator Doug Maxeiner recommending that the lien be dismissed. He said it was "unknown why the lien was not discovered or addressed when the county purchased the property many years ago."
Maxeiner advised council members in the meeting packet, "in order to clear the lien for the sale to proceed, staff is recommending that the lien be released. It is the best financial interests of the city for the sale to move forward since this property will be generating a significant property tax payment for the city on an annual basis when the facility is operated by a private entity."
In his weekly report, Maxeiner told council members on Friday that City Attorney Lincoln Scott obtained the title insurance policy from 1996.
"The title policy included the lien as an exception on the title search," Maxeiner reported. "In addition, (Scott) conducted some research and has provided the opinion that the statute of limitations on the lien is 10 years old, suggesting the lien expired in November of 1994."
Snider said there is no closing date set with Aperion because the county is waiting on the state-required Certificate of Need in order to move forward.
Council members will vote on whether to dismiss the lien during the March 16 regular meeting.