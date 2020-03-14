$200K lien on Hope Creek property could stall sale for Rock Island County

Snider said he expects the city to forgive the debt because it doesn't make sense to expect the county to pay the full amount of the lien and accrued interest.

"You'll have to ask them their motivation," Snider said. "The lien is from 1984 — before we even bought the property. Their attorney's opinion is that after 10 years, there's no way you can enforce that lien. That's what he's told me. Trying to maximize the interest charge over the past 30 years ... they haven't sent us a bill other than the first one. Now you're going to suddenly come in and want (more than) $100,000? What's your motivation here?"

East Moline City Attorney Lincoln Scott could not be reached for comment.

Toppert said information provided at the March 2 council meeting "wasn't enough to make an appropriate decision and protect the city."

"I wasn't interested in stopping the sale, but I was interested in investigating more about that sale and whether there was title insurance, errors or omissions," Toppert said. "The lien could be so old it could be expired. We're trying to get to the bottom of that. We need to have a discussion that's in the best interest of our city.