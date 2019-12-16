Kinney, Ewert recuse themselves from state's attorney election hearing

“It’s avoiding the perception of bias,” she said.

Kinney said their staying on the panel might have caused the case to drag out and they saw no reason to let that happen.

“I’m sure they would have objected to our decision and taken it before a judge,” Kinney said.

She said during the hearing she signs any petitions she is asked to, and signed Dane’s and Schultz’s as well.

When the objections were filed, issues were also raised about petition signatures associated with Kinney and Ewert. In Kinney’s case, it was that she signed Nieman petitions twice, and for Ewert, it appeared a person related to her had signed twice.

In Kinney’s case, she said it was unintentional, and the second signature was struck. In Ewert’s, the signatures did end up being from two separate people.

Their recusal means a new panel will have to hear Nieman’s case.