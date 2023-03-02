Redevelopment is likely to envelope Moline's iconic KONE tower as plans for the riverfront take shape.

Land-use experts from the Urban Land Institute, or ULI, have been helping Moline come up with plans for newly available downtown and riverfront land. But initial suggestions from ULI did not include the KONE site, because the former campus of the elevator-manufacturing business didn't belong to the city.

The riverfront property just west of the new I-74 bridge was owned by Heritage Church until the city bought it late last year for $3.1 million.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said Wednesday that he wouldn't be surprised if the highly visible and widely appreciated KONE tower remains intact while development takes shape around it.

"It's not an Eiffel Tower, but it's our tower," Vitas said.

Experts from the ULI advisory panel are visiting Moline this week and said the KONE site acquisition changes the dynamics of riverfront redevelopment.

Renew Moline CEO/President Alexandra Elias, Vitas and two ULI advisory panel experts offered updates Wednesday to what is being considered as the city reshapes important property that is becoming available with demolition of the old I-74 Bridge. Renew is the city's private-sector partner.

The overall vision for the former KONE site is yet to be determined, the group said, but a likely use for much of it is green space, which would be devoted to riverfront recreation.

Tom Murphy, ULI member and former mayor of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said the city has the opportunity to "reclaim the riverfront" and needs to get creative in making it a focal point while doing so.

"Millions of people over the years are going to come across that bridge and see this site," Murphy said. "It will say loud and clear, 'Welcome to Moline. We're a spectacular city.'"

Rick Dishnica, 2021 chairman of the ULI advisory panel, also remarked on the city's redevelopment potential. When he saw the former KONE property for the first time Wednesday, he said, he noticed the uniqueness of seeing a bald eagle and hearing geese honking while in the heart of a city.

One possible outcome for the KONE site that continues to be explored is creating a water basin to bring the river inland. Experts also are calling on the city to expand on recreation opportunities already offered within the area.

As a former three-time mayor, Murphy said, he watched and was part of discussions to re-imagine 28 miles of riverfront in Pittsburgh to downtown Washington. By including recreation and connecting trails, he said, city leaders can create an engaging downtown.

"You create the vibrancy that makes great cities and brings businesses here," he said.

Reuse plans for the neighboring Spiegel Building also are in the works, with experts saying the land around it "exceeded expectations".

Most recent plans show the four-story building being used for food-related offerings, space for artists and possibly a rooftop restaurant and bar.

Ideas are still evolving, Elias said, but most of the public input has shown people are onboard with the ideas for the city-owned Spiegel building. It is directly west of the new bridge.

The first project likely to take place in the I-74 redevelopment area is the skatepark and pump track.

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reported in November that the city chose to move forward with New Line Skateparks for design services. The skatepark and pump track will be located under the new I-74 bridge.

Once the plans are prepared, the city will need to work with the Illinois Department of Transportation in making sure the design meets all state and federal guidelines.

More housing options also are taking shape in downtown Moline with the former JC Penney building located at 1701 5th Avenue and the parking lot behind it becoming apartments. The ULI identified the site for potential residential use.

Renew Moline is working with Davenport-based Bush Construction in creating a reuse plan.

Costs for the projects will be determined as they become more solid, but ULI experts said it will consist of putting together local, state, private, and federal funds.

Vitas said the city has budgeted and set aside money for the redevelopment plans.

Throughout February, the city and Renew Moline solicited requests for expressions of interests from consultants to help prepare a Moline Riverfront Master Plan. Eighteen consultants responded to the EOI.

Dishnica said the high number of responses is rare and Moline has the opportunity to pick some of the best and brightest for urban planning.