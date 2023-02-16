The city bought the seven-acre, former KONE site from Heritage Church in 2022 for $3.1 million. At the time, City Administrator Bob Vitas indicated that what is to come of the property had yet to be determined, but tentative plans showed sprucing it up with a water basin and varying shops and kiosks scattered about.

Since then, plans seem to have changed toward using the area for green space.

During City Council on Feb. 7, 3rd Ward Ald. Mike Wendt said an environmental assessment was shared with the Council during an executive session in December 2022 in which they were told lead, mercury and cyanide were found.

Wendt said Council was told it would need to be abated if the city planned to redevelop the building and land.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said the city was well aware of issues when purchasing the property and that the findings in the environmental assessment report did not come as a surprise since it’s a former manufacturing site.

He said test wells were dug on the property that yielded the findings.

If the city is to redevelop and disturb land below the surface on the KONE site, then the city would need to abate.

“But on the subsurface, nothing has changed,” Vitas said.

Adaptive reuse of the property is limited, he said, due to costs and not being able to go in and add what they want or need, along with the back of the property facing the Mississippi River sitting in the floodway.

A master plan for riverfront redevelopment is in the beginning stages but Vitas hinted that the KONE site could likely become permanent greenspace and used for recreational activities.

The city is soliciting requests from consultants to help prepare a riverfront master plan. Consulting firms would help the city in developing a vision of what the riverfront could become as redevelopment takes shape.

While plans for the KONE site remain up in the air, the city is working to provide additional downtown housing.

The former J.C. Penney Department Store and parking lot behind the building are being turned into apartments.

The goal is to get 95 to 97 apartments between the two buildings, Alex Elias, president/CEO of Renew Moline told a reporter. About 28 to 30 will go into the JC Penney building with the other 65 to 67 going into the new development.

Renew Moline is partnering with the Davenport-based construction company Bush Development for the project.

The J.C. Penney property includes a two-story, 35,065-square-foot building that was most recently occupied by Riverstone Group, which donated the building to Renew Moline.

The basement is likely to be used for commercial space or activities, such as having a movie room, gym, or an area for mini golf.