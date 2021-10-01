Labor leaders decry vote by Scott County GOP supervisors against union proclamation

Labor union officials and Democrats on Friday called out Republican Scott County supervisors for their unwillingness to support a routine proclamation recognizing September as Labor Union Appreciation Month.
Supervisors voted 3-2 along party lines to remove the proclamation from Thursday's agenda.
"The right to organize and collectively bargain is a fundamental American value," the proclamation read. "Since it began, organized labor has raised living standards and built our middle class."
By approving the proclamation, it states supervisors "reaffirm that collective bargaining is a cornerstone of the American Dream" and that public employees — including teachers, social and postal workers, first responders, correctional officers and others — as well as workers in private industries "are at the foundation of what makes the American dream a reality."
Republican Supervisor John Maxwell, however, objected to refusals by Democratic Supervisors Ken Croken and Brinson Kinzer to amend the proclamation not to specifically recognize union labor, but all labor.
"I’m a firm believer in backing those unions," Maxwell said during the meeting. "But, I also believe non-union workers are also a very important piece to the United States workforce. ... And let it be known I am not voting ‘No’ for union. I’m voting ‘No’ for not being inclusive."
Kinzer and Croken, however, pointed out the contradictory and convoluted nature of stating one's support for labor unions, while objecting to a proclamation recognizing and appreciating their efforts.
Republican Supervisor Tony Knobbe, in voting with Maxwell and Chairman Ken Beck to remove the proclamation from the agenda, cited a petition drive to declare Maxwell had vacated his seat as supervisor with his re-election to the North Scott school board. Knobbe argued that the effort to try to remove Maxwell from the board of supervisors was largely supported by union members.
The question arose out of Maxwell's dual roles on the Davenport City Conference Board as both a supervisor and North Scott School Board member.
A Scott County District Court judge in March reversed a decision by a panel of Scott County officials that declared a vacancy. The ruling came after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law legislation sponsored by Davenport Republican state Sen. Roby Smith specifically tailored to resolve the potential conflict.
While appreciative and "proud" of the "great work" of both union and non-union county workers, Knobbe objected to union members who "picketed" outside the county administration building in support of Maxwell's removal.
"Does that negate the great work that they do? No," Knobbe said. "But, I consider it offensive when any group works so hard to undermine the credibility — and in fact kill the career — of a good friend of mine and then turn around and ask me to help celebrate their work."
Croken on Friday called the vote by Republican supervisors petty, and noted Linn and Johnson counties passed similar proclamations without issue.
He and Kinzer said union members should not be punished for raising a legitimate legal question and exercising their rights under Iowa law in signing the petition.
"This is a personal thing, because you didn’t like what somebody did," Earlene Anderson, AFSCME Council 61 union representative, told supervisors at the meeting. "Now, you’re going to go back and pick on union-covered employees, and I think that’s wrong."
Dan Gosa, president of the Quad City Federation of Labor, noted without unions creating Labor Day "and fighting for better working conditions during the industrial revolution, Americans would not have an eight-hour work day, nor a 40-hour work week" and child-labor protections, weekends, overtime, vacations, minimum wage, sick leave, parental leave, work-place safety regulations and more.
"When workers collectively have a seat at the table, conditions improve for all workers," Gosa said. "Unions lead these discussions that help capitalists and government form the best policy. The argument against this proclamation is weak and disrespectful to all that the labor movement stands for in the Quad-Cities. The QCFL is the voice for all workers, both affiliated and non-affiliated with the Federation."
Other proclamations approved by supervisors in recent months include: Breast Cancer Awareness Month, National Voter Registration Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, Water Quality Stewardship Month and Black Business Month.