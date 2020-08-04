Landmarks Illinois asks Rock Island County to settle lawsuit over historic courthouse

"We have demonstrated there is interest from private developers in reusing the courthouse," Butterfield said. "This would be at no cost to the county and would leverage millions of dollars in private investment, it would create jobs and would generate new tax revenue."

Local developer Joe Lemon offered the county $500,000 for the courthouse in January and pledged to invest up to $8 million toward its renovation. Board members rejected his proposal.

It is the second offer by Landmarks Illinois asking the county to settle the lawsuit originally filed Feb. 6, 2019. Landmarks Illinois offered to settle the lawsuit in April 2019, asking the county to solicit for request for proposals for a period of one year to renovate and reuse the courthouse. If the effort produced no viable proposal, Landmarks Illinois agreed to step aside and allow demolition.

The county refused that settlement offer in August 2019. In September 2019, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency jointly proposed a similar proposal asking the county to seek private developers pursuant to the consultation required under the Preservation Act.