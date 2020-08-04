Landmarks Illinois asks Rock Island County to settle lawsuit over historic courthouse

Landmarks Illinois is asking Rock Island County board members to settle the lawsuit brought by the preservation group and six additional plaintiffs against the county last year in an effort to save the 125-year-old historic courthouse, 210 15th St., Rock Island.
In a three-page letter sent Tuesday to county board members from Landmarks Illinois President Bonnie McDonald, McDonald cited the county's mounting legal bills and presented restoration ideas to the board, including options for private development or reuse as the new site of the Central District of Illinois federal courthouse.
"We believe now is the time to come together and achieve a win-win outcome for all parties, especially the citizens of Rock Island County," McDonald wrote. "Accordingly, we write to renew our desire to settle the litigation between us and share with you our ideas on how we might do so.
"To date, the county has spent more than $114,000 on legal fees and achieved nothing. As in early 2019, the demolition project remains enjoined, and we stand ready to work on a solution that benefits all parties. The case for the county to pursue a partnership with a private developer to reuse the historic courthouse is even stronger today than it was when we first proposed the solution in early 2019."
The letter is jointly signed by additional plaintiffs: Paul Edmondson, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation; Linda Anderson, president of the Rock Island Preservation Society; Bridget Ehrmann, secretary of the Broadway Historic District Association; and Diann Moore, president of the Moline Preservation Society.
The county was recently dealt a legal setback when the Third District Appellate Court in Ottawa ruled July 16 that the county and Public Building Commission are not exempt from the Preservation Act and will have to go through the state-required consultation process with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
The county also must file a review with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), trying to prove the courthouse is beyond rehabilitation with no possible options for renovation or reuse.
As part of its ruling, the Appellate Court issued a temporary restraining order barring demolition of the courthouse as the county completes the SHPO review process.
"The Appellate Court ruled that the state preservation law applies to the county courthouse, and today's letter is an offer of partnership and a path forward to comply with that law," Landmarks Illinois Springfield Office Director Frank Butterfield said Tuesday. "The law requires an evaluation of usable alternatives to demolition.
"We have demonstrated there is interest from private developers in reusing the courthouse," Butterfield said. "This would be at no cost to the county and would leverage millions of dollars in private investment, it would create jobs and would generate new tax revenue."
Local developer Joe Lemon offered the county $500,000 for the courthouse in January and pledged to invest up to $8 million toward its renovation. Board members rejected his proposal.
It is the second offer by Landmarks Illinois asking the county to settle the lawsuit originally filed Feb. 6, 2019. Landmarks Illinois offered to settle the lawsuit in April 2019, asking the county to solicit for request for proposals for a period of one year to renovate and reuse the courthouse. If the effort produced no viable proposal, Landmarks Illinois agreed to step aside and allow demolition.
The county refused that settlement offer in August 2019. In September 2019, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency jointly proposed a similar proposal asking the county to seek private developers pursuant to the consultation required under the Preservation Act.
The courthouse was added by proxy to the National Register of Historic Places in July when the downtown district was added to the list. The designation makes private rehabilitation of the courthouse eligible for the 20% federal historic tax credit and the new 25% Illinois state historic tax credit.
County Administrator Jim Snider declined to comment and deferred questions to State's Attorney Dora Villarreal.
Villarreal said that because the letter did not come from the plaintiffs' attorneys and she has not spoken to them, she cannot discern whether it is a valid settlement offer.
"Since it is not from their counsel, I can't say whether that is a real, solid proposal," Villarreal said. "We have given the correspondence to our counsel to touch base with them. I don't think it's any different from what they had offered in the past. I'm not sure if any different course would be taken, but I can't speak for the board.
"At this time, we have a decision from the Appellate Court. I believe the board has still been discussing it and the ramifications and will proceed as the Appellate Court has required the board to do."
