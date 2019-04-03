Landmarks Illinois said it will post a bond of $336,000 to keep the historic Rock Island County courthouse from being demolished.
The bond will ensure a temporary restraining order remains in effect as a lawsuit to prevent demolition works its way through the appeals process.
Peoria County 10th Circuit Judge Jodi Hoos dismissed a suit brought by Landmarks Illinois and five other plaintiffs March 19, citing numerous reasons why the plaintiffs lacked legal standing.
The plaintiffs filed an appeal March 22 and an emergency stay was granted April 1 by Third Circuit Appellate Court justices William Holdridge, Robert Carter and Daniel Schmidt.
"Landmarks Illinois and our co-plaintiffs are pleased with the court's decision, which maintains our temporary restraining order protecting the historic Rock Island County courthouse from demolition as our appeal progresses," Landmarks Illinois President Bonnie McDonald said. "Landmarks Illinois is proceeding to secure the appellate bond ordered by the court."
Six plaintiffs filed suit Feb. 6 in a combined effort to stop demolition of the courthouse, built between 1895 and 1897.
Landmarks Illinois, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Rock Island Preservation Society, the Moline Preservation Society, the Broadway Historic District Association and Frederick Shaw, one of the bondholders in the Justice Center Annex project.
Diane Oestreich, a member of the Rock Island Preservation Society, joined as an additional plaintiff in the case as a taxpayer.
Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said the bond of $336,000 reflects the potential loss to contractors having to leave the job site.
McGehee said Phil Thiele, project manager for Gilbane Building Co., the construction management company tasked with overseeing construction of the Justice Center Annex, filed an affidavit with the appellate court stating the costs if the Public Building Commission can not go forward with demolition.
"(Thiele) did an analysis of what happens if the contract is not followed through with Valley Construction and the cost to Gilbane," McGehee said.
Public Building Commission members approved a demolition contract with Valley Construction in November for $430,490. It was the only bid submitted.
A time frame to post bond was not included in the appellate court order, McGehee said.
"The parties are going to have to discuss a (time frame) and discuss what their plans are for bonding. The plaintiffs can always ask for the amount to be lowered."
McGehee said the average time for an appeal process is six months. If the attorneys do not reach an agreement on a reasonable time to post the bond, a judge will make that decision, he said.
"This case is anything but average," McGehee said.