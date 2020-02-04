Latest: At least 50% of Iowa Caucus results to come by 4 p.m.

But he claimed on "CBS This Morning" that his performance in Iowa was "phenomenal," especially given the fact that he had started his presidential campaign with little name recognition.

"They said we shouldn't even be here. And now, here we are, in the position that we are in, coming into New Hampshire for what we think will be another historic night a week from today," he said.

Buttigieg has back-to-back events planned around the state on Tuesday. His supporters, including Donchess, say the New Hampshire primary will matter even more after Iowa was slow to report results.

Activist Dan Weeks told Buttigieg an oft-repeated phrase in the state: "Iowa picks corn. New Hampshire picks presidents."

3:50 a.m.: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says her Democratic presidential campaign is built to compete across the country.

Stepping off a charter flight from Iowa to New Hampshire before dawn Tuesday, Warren said, "Our organizers in Iowa are now leaving there and going to all the other places where we're on the ground."

She says her campaign is active in 31 states and involves 1,000 people nationwide.

Warren says, "This is an organization that is built for the long haul."