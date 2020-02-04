Latest: Buttigieg leads with 62% of votes counted

Iowa marked the first contest in a primary season that will span all 50 states and several U.S. territories, ending at the party’s national convention in mid-July.

Campaigning in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she was “feeling good” about her performance in Iowa but questioned the state party's plans to release partial results.

“I just don't understand what that means, at least half of the data. I think they ought to get it together and release all the data,” she said.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign told supporters that its internal monitoring showed him in the lead with nearly half the vote in. Sanders himself said late Monday, “Today marks the beginning of the end for Donald Trump."

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, essentially declared an Iowa victory.

“So we don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation,” he said before leaving Iowa. "By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he was “feeling good” and predicted the results would be close.