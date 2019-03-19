PEORIA — A lawsuit filed in an effort to halt demolition of the Rock Island County Courthouse was dismissed Tuesday.
During a hearing Tuesday, Peoria County 10th Circuit Judge Jodi Hoos dismissed the case, saying Rock Island County is exempt from the Historic Resources Preservation Act.
The hearing was moved to Peoria County to avoid conflicts of interest.
"My ruling today is not whether to demolish the courthouse is right or wrong; my ruling is whether plaintiffs have established valid claims under the law. I found they have not."
The temporary restraining order postponing demolition has been lifted effective immediately.
Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said the Public Building Commission will decide when demolition will take place.
"I thought the judge was extremely legal today," McGehee said. "She followed the law as she saw fit. I thought her decision was made with common sense."
Six plaintiffs had joined in a civil suit against Rock Island County and the Rock Island County Public Building Commission to stop demolition of the courthouse, built between 1895 and 1897.
Landmarks Illinois, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Rock Island Preservation Society, the Moline Preservation Society, the Broadway Historic District Association and Frederick Shaw, one of the bondholders in the Justice Center Annex project, filed the suit Feb. 6 in Rock Island County.
Diane Oestreich, a member of the Rock Island Preservation Society, joined as an additional plaintiff in the case as a taxpayer.
Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee hired Bozeman, Neighbor, Patton & Noe LLP to represent the county. The PBC was represented by William Stengel of Stengel, Bailey & Robertson.
The plaintiffs were represented by Chicago law firm Jenner & Block.