LeClaire City Council member announces campaign for new Iowa Senate district seat

LeClaire City Council Member Barry Long announced Thursday his intent to run as a Republican for an open Iowa Senate seat in 2022 representing Eldridge, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Panorama Park and parts of LeClaire and Davenport.
Long, who will start his fourth term on the LeClaire City Council in January, announced his candidacy for Iowa Senate District 47.
The new district is not currently represented by an incumbent after Iowa State Sens. Jim Lykam, D-Davenport, and Roby Smith, R-Davenport, were drawn into the same district.
Smith, who previously represented parts of the new district, announced earlier this month that he will run for statewide office in 2022 rather than seek re-election to the Iowa Senate.
Lykam said last week he had not decided whether he will run for re-election in 2022 for the newly drawn Iowa Senate District 41 or retire at the end of his term. The district stretches from northwest Davenport to West Branch and includes all of Cedar County and a portion of Muscatine County.
In a statement, Long said that if elected he would work diligently to:
- Ensure proper funding for our law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other first responders, Mental Health facilities and programs, Pre K-12 Schools
- Make fiscally responsible decisions, to keep Iowa taxes low
- Work with state and federal agencies to improve Iowa’s roads and bridges.
- Support Iowa agriculture and the “family” farms
Long works at John Deere Davenport Works and served for several years as a board member on the Tug Fest Committee. He serves as a board member for the Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire and served as a director for Star Gifts for Kids, raising more than $50,000 to help bring Christmas presents to local children in need, according to a news release announcing his candidacy.