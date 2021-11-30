LeClaire hires new city administrator, Iowa City's finance director Dennis Bockenstedt

A new city administrator will take the reins at LeClaire City Hall at the end of the year.
The city council approved an employment agreement Nov. 15 with veteran finance director Dennis Bockenstedt for LeClaire’s top administrator position at an annual salary of $110,000.
Bockenstedt’s start date is set for Dec. 28. He replaces Chris Ball, the former Wilton city administrator who resigned from the LeClaire city administrator position in August after a six month review.
Bockenstedt has worked as the finance director for the city of Iowa City since 2013, according to his LinkedIn page, and has also led finance departments for Hutchinson, Kansas, and in Iowa: Burlington and Ankeny.
LeClaire Mayor-elect Dennis Gerard said a committee made up of himself, current Mayor Ray Allen, and council member Amy Blair called back the top handful of candidates the council vetted last year when the city launched a search to replace long-time city administrator Ed Choate. They, and the city council as a whole, landed on Bockenstedt, Gerard said, because of his background in directing finance departments and his experience with growing cities, like Ankeny and Iowa City.
“His really strong financial background was critical for us,” Gerard said.
Bockenstedt is already familiar with LeClaire’s systems and operations, Gerard said. Beginning earlier this year, Bockenstedt has been contracting with LeClaire to provide financial services and support.
Having worked with other quickly growing communities, Bockenstedt said he'll look forward to helping LeClaire scale up services for the growing population while maintaining the needs of existing residents.
LeClaire recorded the fastest growing population of the Quad-Cities area from 2010 to 2020, growing from a population of 3,765 in the 2010 census to 4,710 in the 2020 census, a 25.1% growth rate.
“I’ve been around local government, all facets of it, for a lot of years,” Bockenstedt said. “I have an understanding of the challenges facing Iowa cities and communities along the Mississippi river, so I think with my background, this is a good fit for the community.”
Choate, who's been with the city for 42 years, had stayed on for the transition after announcing his intent to retire at the end of 2021. Since Ball's resignation, Choate has served as city administrator in the interim. He's expected to stick with his plan to retire at the end of the year.
"Because Dennis has been working with us already, there has already been considerable overlap with him as a financial consultant," Gerard said.
Gerard said the city and Ball mutually parted ways.
"The best way to describe it is it wasn’t a good fit for either of us," Gerard said. "... I think that this is one of those things that just didn’t work out."
Bockenstedt graduated from Buena Vista University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and from St. Ambrose University with a Master of Business Administration in 1999, according to his LinkedIn page.
His wife, Julie Bockenstedt, hails from the Quad-Cities, Dennis Bockenstedt said. Earlier this year, she founded Grief Counseling and Therapeutic Services in Bettendorf, according to her LinkedIn page.
Dennis Bockenstedt said he and his wife plan to relocate to the Quad-Cities “for the long term.”
“LeClaire fits into our long-term plans,” Bockenstedt said.