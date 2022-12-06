LeClaire settles lawsuit over access to public records from cyber scam

The city of LeClaire has settled a lawsuit over its handling of a public-records request related to a $200,000 email swindle.

Allen Diercks of Bettendorf has gone to court in other public records cases. He requested emails, texts, memos, letters and ledgers from LeClaire city staff, regarding three payments the city made to scammers pretending to be vendors.

Diercks filed the request in September 2021, soon after the Quad-City Times broke the story, but he didn’t receive them until after filing suit months later. State law outlines the number of days municipalities have to respond to Open Records requests.

“We wanted to show that the public deserves public records,” Diercks said. “We have a right to ask for these records and a right to receive them in a timely manner.”

In February, after a paralegal employed by Diercks’ attorney followed up, LeClaire City Administrator Dennis Bockenstedt then, according to court filings, prepared a flash drive and asked for a $5.75 fee for the records.

A few weeks later, Bockenstedt wrote in an email to Diercks’ legal team that the city wouldn’t provide the records yet because the city was “holding the records for the time-being, pending a final opinion from our attorney on the records’ confidentiality under Iowa Chapter 22.7(50)“

That provision in Iowa public records law exempts records and information, “concerning physical infrastructure, cyber security, critical infrastructure, security procedures, or emergency preparedness developed, maintained, or held by a government body for the protection of life or property, if disclosure could reasonably be expected to jeopardize such life or property.”

Diercks filed suit in April, asking a judge to order LeClaire to produce the documents and declare them public. The suit named the city of LeClaire, retired City Administrator Ed Choate, and Bockenstedt as defendants.

Laws governing public records in Iowa allow a “good faith, reasonable” delay in fulfilling a request in some circumstances, but the delay shouldn’t be more than 20 calendar days and ordinarily shouldn’t be more than 10 business days, the code states.

According to Bockenstedt, the city didn’t initially fill the records request because records were being evaluated “to identify information that could compromise the city’s information systems or make it more vulnerable to another cyber attack.”

In June, LeClaire provided Diercks and his attorney with the requested emails and other documents with redactions, including names and emails of city employees, according to court filings.

A judge ordered the city to file an unredacted version with the court, and the city produced 3,523 pages of public records without redactions.

Before going to trial, the city agreed to settle with Diercks, agreeing to pay legal fees of close to $58,000. The city, however, denies liability in the case.

“These public records reveal that the City did not have adequate safeguards in place to prevent this $222,000 scam perpetuated on LeClaire taxpayers,” attorney Mike Meloy wrote in a news release after the settlement was announced.

Executive Director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council Randy Evans wrote in an email that the decision to challenge the city showed, “The city’s reliance on the cybersecurity exemption in Iowa’s public records law was without justification.

“The outcome of this lawsuit shows what we often find when officials refuse to release records that clearly should be available to the public — that government is trying to shield itself and its employees from public embarrassment,” Evans wrote. “But that ill-considered strategy has cost the Le Claire taxpayers $57,000, on top of what was lost to the cyber criminals. We tip our hats to Mr. Diercks and his attorney, Michael Meloy, for pursuing this case in the courts.”

In an email, Bockenstedt wrote that the decision to settle was made by LeClaire’s insurance carrier. The city has not experienced any more cyber attacks or made fraudulent payments since the three in late 2020 and early 2021, he wrote.

Since the fraudulent payments were discovered, he said, the city created a new vendor-registration form for setting up an automatic clearing house payment, which can no longer be done electronically.

“We require additional verification of vendor information prior to setting this up,” Bockenstedt wrote.

According to emails reviewed by the Quad-City Times, the scammers impersonating the three vendors emailed the city clerk to change the companies’ electronic fund transfer information to a different bank account.

In at least two of the three emails, the scammers timed the request the day of or day before the city clerk processed payments, and email addresses were very similar to the legitimate vendors.

A similar scam was carried out against Rock Island County. In that case, city officials held a news conference soon after learning county officials had wired money, amounting to $115,000, to a new bank account requested by scammers posing as a vendor.

Cybersecurity experts say an easy way to foil scammers is to make a phone call to a contact on file, separate from the initial email, when a payment-information change is requested to confirm it’s legitimate.

“Cybercrime is an unfortunate reality of our world today, which we take seriously,” Bockenstedt wrote. “We were the victim of such an attack along with other local governments, and the cost and complexity to combat cybercrime continues to be a growing challenge.”