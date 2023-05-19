Chris Cournoyer is a Republican who resides in LeClaire and represents Senate District 35. She is a website designer and serving her second term in the Iowa Senate. She is the chair of the Senate Technology Committee and vice chair of the State Government committee and an assistant majority leader.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes.

Property tax reductions: Yes.

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes.

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes.

Loosening child labor laws: Yes.

Bills sponsored

Senate File 140: Allows victims of domestic violence and other crimes to break a lease without penalty (did not pass).

Senate File 234: Prohibits cities from banning the ownership of specific dog breeds (did not pass).

Senate File 429: Bans the sale of flavored vape products (did not pass).

Successes of the session

"I appreciate the work that we were able to achieve to begin the process of property tax reform. I'm also glad to see the Government Re-Organization bill pass. After 40 years, there were a lot of areas that could be made more efficient and modernized in state government to save taxpayer dollars and provide services in a much more efficient way. Personally, as chair of the new Senate Technology Committee, I was glad to see several bills pass, including Consumer Data Privacy to protect the data that is collected on our citizens, Digital Stalking that makes it a Class C felony to utilize a technological device like an AirTag to track someone's location and movements without permission, codifying Ransomware as a crime in Iowa, giving more flexibility to the OCIO (Office of the Chief Information Officer) to distribute federal broadband grants to communities in need of internet access and Affirmative Defense for businesses in Iowa that get hacked in a cyber attack."

Disappointments from the session

"I was disappointed that the Behind the Counter birth control bill that has passed the Senate twice now but failed in the House. I will continue to advocate for safe, affordable and accessible birth control to support women's health. I was disappointed that the expansion of Hands Free Driving didn't pass again this year. I was disappointed that we weren't able to find consensus on how to handle the carbon pipeline situation and use of eminent domain in Iowa. This policy hasn't been updated since the '80s, and I believe we need to study how we are going to handle issues, such as carbon sequestration and renewable energy in Iowa and how eminent domain should be utilized by the Iowa Utility Board. I was also disappointed that a Public Notice modernization bill didn't advance in the House."