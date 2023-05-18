Ken Croken is a Democrat who resides in Davenport and represents House District 97. He is retired and was formerly a marketing and government relations chief for Genesis Health System. He is in his first term in the Iowa House and previously served on the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
Key votes
- Education savings accounts: No.
- Property tax reductions: Yes.
- Gender affirming health care ban for minors: No.
- Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: No.
- Loosening child labor laws: No.
Bills sponsored
- House File 86: Makes changes to the Iowa juvenile court process, including the creation of pre-charge diversion programs designed to divert children from formal court proceedings (did not pass).
- House File 375: Prohibits a person from hunting with a firearm within a half mile of a school and hunting with a bow within 75 yards of a school (did not pass).
- House File 304: Creates a $500 tax credit for purchasing a used electric vehicle (did not pass).
People are also reading…
Successes of the session
"I am pleased that we were able to find our way to a bipartisan property tax reduction. I was very pleased with the transportation budget and the nearly $22 million coming to Davenport to rebuild the DOT center on Northwest Boulevard. That’s going to have a nice economic impact on us. I'm also pleased by some of the relationships that I've established with some members of the majority party, and I hope I can build on them going forward."
Disappointments from the session
"I feel that this assembly does not value education and sends that message to children in dozens of ways. We're going to not invest in public education; we're going to downgrade the requirements for graduation for a high school diploma. The other issue was one I came here for. Our justice system truly is a crisis. There are a significant number of people in the Scott County Jail who have not been convicted of a crime and who will never be convicted of a crime. And so why are they in jail? Because of our bail system, because of our lack of public-defender services, because of our lack of court reporters."