Ken Croken is a Democrat who resides in Davenport and represents House District 97. He is retired and was formerly a marketing and government relations chief for Genesis Health System. He is in his first term in the Iowa House and previously served on the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

Key votes

Bills sponsored

Successes of the session

"I am pleased that we were able to find our way to a bipartisan property tax reduction. I was very pleased with the transportation budget and the nearly $22 million coming to Davenport to rebuild the DOT center on Northwest Boulevard. That’s going to have a nice economic impact on us. I'm also pleased by some of the relationships that I've established with some members of the majority party, and I hope I can build on them going forward."

Disappointments from the session

"I feel that this assembly does not value education and sends that message to children in dozens of ways. We're going to not invest in public education; we're going to downgrade the requirements for graduation for a high school diploma. The other issue was one I came here for. Our justice system truly is a crisis. There are a significant number of people in the Scott County Jail who have not been convicted of a crime and who will never be convicted of a crime. And so why are they in jail? Because of our bail system, because of our lack of public-defender services, because of our lack of court reporters."