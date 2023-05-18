Key votes

Bills sponsored

Successes of the session

"As a member of the House Democratic caucus, I'm very proud that our caucus has agreed to develop a framework for our legislation that is designed to lift and make life better for middle- and low-income Iowans who are struggling. This will include lowering prices, maintaining excellent health and reproductive care, and protecting our public school system. On a personal level, I was excited to get a small bill dealing with technology needs for both rural and struggling schools through the education committee in the House. Unfortunately, this bill was not placed on the House debate calendar. In the seven years that I've served in the Iowa House, only a handful of minority party bills have even reached committee level. Because this bill would benefit many schools, I am hoping to bring it back next year with a GOP sponsor. The name recognition is not that important."

Disappointments from the session

"I am most disappointed in the legislation that passed through the House and Senate that will harm our children but will only focus on two examples: Insufficient funding for our public schools (3%) immediately followed a $102 million handout for private schools next year, which will grow to almost $1 billion in four years. Iowa public schools had been the pride of the state, ranking yearly within the top three. After years of underfunding, we now rank somewhere in the low 20s to 30s, depending on the source. Additionally, thousands of Iowa children will be hungry next year because of extensive documentation that will be required in order to receive SNAP benefits. Many families will be unable to provide verification within the required timeline, many will be ineligible due to strict asset requirements. Meanwhile, a nonpartisan governmental group estimated that the cost of administering the new regulations will far outweigh any fraud found. Fraud in past years has been estimated at 0.02%, which is two cases out of 10,000 cases. Additionally, our kids have been hurt by harsh LGBTQ+ restrictions, book banning and teacher-blaming!"