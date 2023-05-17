Key votes

Bills sponsored

Successes of the session

Mohr said he’s happy the state was able to direct $5 million a year for five years to improve levees and drainage districts to mitigate flooding. Additionally, “We inserted $690,000 in the Health and Human Services budget to create a high-risk unit in this judicial district. Thirdly, we put in the DOT budget — I'm happy that a $22 million new maintenance facility will be constructed in Davenport. I'm very pleased in the new property tax bill that we passed, we created tax credits, exemptions for senior citizens and veterans.”

Disappointments from the session

"If you're on Medicare Supplement you go through a reevaluation of your health conditions and your premiums could be increased substantially. I didn't think that was fair, and so I sponsored House file 462 to give people on Medicare supplement an open enrollment period, where they can evaluate other policies and maybe switch to those without going through evaluation by the insurance company of your preexisting conditions. We passed it in the House, but it did not pass the Senate. The other one similarly that I sponsored was the nonmedical switching House file 626. If you're on a prescription drug and you're in stable condition, it prohibits your insurance company from switching you to an alternative medication just because of the cost factor. I was disappointed neither one of those got picked up by the Senate.”