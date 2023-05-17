Gary Mohr is a Republican who resides in Bettendorf and represents House District 93. He is a retired higher education administrator and is serving his fourth term in the Iowa House. He is the chair of the House Appropriations Committee.
Key votes
- Education savings accounts: No.
- Property tax reductions: Yes.
- Gender affirming healthcare ban for minors: Yes.
- Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes.
- Loosening child labor laws: Yes.
Bills sponsored
House File 56: Raises the threshold that requires Iowa Utilities Board approval for a city to purchase a water, sanitary sewer or storm water utility (did not pass).
House File 228: Allows Medicare supplement recipients to switch plans without being subject to health evaluation (did not pass).
House Joint Resolution 4: A resolution calling for a convention of states to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution (did not pass).
Successes of the session
Mohr said he’s happy the state was able to direct $5 million a year for five years to improve levees and drainage districts to mitigate flooding. Additionally, “We inserted $690,000 in the Health and Human Services budget to create a high-risk unit in this judicial district. Thirdly, we put in the DOT budget — I'm happy that a $22 million new maintenance facility will be constructed in Davenport. I'm very pleased in the new property tax bill that we passed, we created tax credits, exemptions for senior citizens and veterans.”
Disappointments from the session
"If you're on Medicare Supplement you go through a reevaluation of your health conditions and your premiums could be increased substantially. I didn't think that was fair, and so I sponsored House file 462 to give people on Medicare supplement an open enrollment period, where they can evaluate other policies and maybe switch to those without going through evaluation by the insurance company of your preexisting conditions. We passed it in the House, but it did not pass the Senate. The other one similarly that I sponsored was the nonmedical switching House file 626. If you're on a prescription drug and you're in stable condition, it prohibits your insurance company from switching you to an alternative medication just because of the cost factor. I was disappointed neither one of those got picked up by the Senate.”