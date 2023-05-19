Kerry Gruenhagen is a Republican who resides in Walcott and represents Senate District 41. He is a farmer and serving his first term in the Iowa Senate.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes.

Property tax reductions: Yes.

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes.

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes.

Loosening child labor laws: Yes.

Bills sponsored

Senate File 108: Requires businesses to use the e-verify system to verify residency of employees (did not pass).

Senate File 221: Increases penalties for the sexual exploitation of minors (passed as Senate File 84).

Senate File 223: Makes assault of a pregnant person a Class D felony (Signed into law as Senate File 90).

Successes of the session

"One of my biggest issues through the campaign last year was school choice for parents. I firmly believed parents should have more choice in their child’s education and ensuring that opportunity was available for all parents. Voting to pass school choice and see it signed into law was one of the biggest successes of this legislative session, and I was proud to support it my first year in the Iowa Senate."

Disappointments from the session

"This year I was proud to support historic property tax relief, school choice, more flexibility for Iowa schools, a state government overhaul and welfare reform, along with policies to grow and strengthen our workforce, protect taxpayers and expand health care availability and affordability in Iowa. I do not have any disappointments from this year, and I look forward to talking with my constituents throughout these coming months to see what we can accomplish next year."