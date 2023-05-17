Key votes

“I was proud to support legislation that will deliver roughly $100 million in property tax relief to all Iowans, including direct relief for Iowa veterans and seniors through new property tax exemptions. Secondly, we passed an important bill to provide Iowa teachers with additional tools and supports to address behavioral issues in the classroom. This bill, House File 604, is a first step in creating an enhanced teacher empowerment environment.”

“I’m disappointed CO2/eminent domain question did not get resolved in the Senate as was the case in the House with a bipartisan majority vote in favor of property rights. However, I’ve learned to appreciate good legislation is a process that sometimes takes more thought, time and constituent input to serve all Iowans best. All in all, I’m not disappointed in the session. I’m quite proud of our 93% bipartisanship votes on enacted legislation, I’m proud Iowa leads the nation in service to all citizens and I’m proud of our nation-leading fiscal management success. Iowa is going in the right direction and should our focus drift from time to time in issue agreement. I’m also proud to serve with a legislative body that will have the courage to evolve and grow when needed by the Iowans we have the honor and privilege to serve.”