Scott Webster is a Republican who resides in Bettendorf and represents Senate District 47. He is a homebuilder and serving his first term in the Iowa Senate.
Key votes
- Education savings accounts: Yes.
- Property tax reductions: Yes.
- Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes.
- Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes.
- Loosening child labor laws: Yes.
Bills sponsored
- Senate File 35: Creates a state sales tax rebate for newly constructed baseball and softball parks (did not pass).
- Senate File 330: Changes rules for special elections to fill county office vacancies (did not pass).
- Senate File 46: Adds cybersecurity to the list of essential county and city purposes (did not pass).
People are also reading…
Successes of the session
"This was my first legislative session in the Iowa Senate, and I was proud to work on several bills. One of these was a bill that establishes the Board of Midwifery so Iowa midwives can be licensed as certified professional midwives. This issue has been discussed in the legislature for years, and I was proud to help find a path forward for the issue and get it to the governor’s desk. I was also proud to support high-profile priorities this session, like major property tax relief for Iowans, school choice for all Iowa parents and expanding Iowa’s workforce."
Disappointments from the session
"One bill I worked on provided relief on over-regulation of storm water by local governments. It was a simple bill that said local governments cannot regulate topsoil beyond the standards set by the DNR and was meant to help small businesses working to provide affordable housing. I was proud to see it pass the Senate, but it did not have the support in the House. I hope to see them take the issue up again next year to help our local communities."