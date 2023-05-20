Scott Webster is a Republican who resides in Bettendorf and represents Senate District 47. He is a homebuilder and serving his first term in the Iowa Senate.

Key votes

Education savings accounts: Yes.

Property tax reductions: Yes.

Gender affirming health care ban for minors: Yes.

Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: Yes.

Loosening child labor laws: Yes.

Bills sponsored

Senate File 35: Creates a state sales tax rebate for newly constructed baseball and softball parks (did not pass).

Senate File 330: Changes rules for special elections to fill county office vacancies (did not pass).

Senate File 46: Adds cybersecurity to the list of essential county and city purposes (did not pass).

Successes of the session

"This was my first legislative session in the Iowa Senate, and I was proud to work on several bills. One of these was a bill that establishes the Board of Midwifery so Iowa midwives can be licensed as certified professional midwives. This issue has been discussed in the legislature for years, and I was proud to help find a path forward for the issue and get it to the governor’s desk. I was also proud to support high-profile priorities this session, like major property tax relief for Iowans, school choice for all Iowa parents and expanding Iowa’s workforce."

Disappointments from the session

"One bill I worked on provided relief on over-regulation of storm water by local governments. It was a simple bill that said local governments cannot regulate topsoil beyond the standards set by the DNR and was meant to help small businesses working to provide affordable housing. I was proud to see it pass the Senate, but it did not have the support in the House. I hope to see them take the issue up again next year to help our local communities."