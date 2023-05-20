Cindy Winckler is a Democrat who resides in Davenport and represents Senate District 49. She is a retired educator and serving her first term in the Iowa Senate after 11 terms in the House. She is the ranking member of the Senate Ethics Committee.
Key votes
- Education savings accounts: No.
- Property tax reductions: Yes.
- Gender affirming health care ban for minors: No.
- Restrictions on LGBTQ topics, school library books: No.
- Loosening child labor laws: No.
Bills sponsored
- Senate File 77: Makes changes to the Iowa juvenile court process, including the creation of pre-charge diversion programs designed to divert children from formal court proceedings (did not pass).
- Senate File 82: Increases annual appropriations to the veterans trust fund (did not pass).
- Senate File 488: Creates programs to decrease blood lead levels in children (did not pass).
Successes of the session
"From a personal level, having it be my first year in the Senate (I had been in the House), the opportunity to work with members across the aisle on some bills. Not many of them passed, but they did pass committee, and my input was valued. To think of a specific initiative that we were successful in, I would say, potentially, the compromises made for the property tax bill. However, there are a lot of moving parts, and we had very little time to review it. So I'm hoping that it is a positive for both property owners and our community in their ability to continue to fund the things that are important to all of us."
Disappointments from the session
"The voucher bill. Those rules just came out last week, and they've included online learning. And because they’re emergency rules, it's very difficult to be able to stop dollars going to online learning because that wasn't a part of the bill at all. The impact of that particular bill on our public education system is going to be significant. And we have a responsibility to ensure that every individual has access to public schools and public education. And I'm terribly concerned about how the voucher bill is funded — income tax, sales tax dollars going to fund private schools."