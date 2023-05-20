Key votes

Bills sponsored

Successes of the session

"From a personal level, having it be my first year in the Senate (I had been in the House), the opportunity to work with members across the aisle on some bills. Not many of them passed, but they did pass committee, and my input was valued. To think of a specific initiative that we were successful in, I would say, potentially, the compromises made for the property tax bill. However, there are a lot of moving parts, and we had very little time to review it. So I'm hoping that it is a positive for both property owners and our community in their ability to continue to fund the things that are important to all of us."