Legislature ‘ignored the Constitution’ with judicial nominating change, lawyer argues

“The fatal mistake of the Legislature here is that they ignored the Constitution,” Rush said during oral arguments Wednesday at the Iowa Judicial Building. “They tried to change the Constitution by legislation. You can’t do that.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

However, David Ranscht, an Iowa assistant attorney general representing the governor, countered that Duff was not injured regardless of the commission’s makeup because he was given the same consideration as other applicants and was not selected as a finalist for the court vacancy.

“No person has an expectation or an entitlement about becoming a nominee for a vacant appellant judgeship,” Ranscht told the appellate panel in asking the judges to reverse the district court ruling that Duff has standing and remand the case for dismissal.

Duff was among a group of candidates who applied to fill a vacancy created by the July 1 retirement of Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Gayle Vogel. His name was not among the three finalists from which Reynolds chose Julie Schumacher to serve on the appeals panel.

“It’s the decision of the commission. The composition alone does not establish an injury,” Ranscht argued.

“There was no changing of the rules,” he added in defending the law signed by Reynolds earlier this year.