Lemon offers $500,000 for Rock Island County Courthouse

"No fewer than five separate developers have submitted letters of interest to purchase and redevelop the courthouse, including me," Lemon said Tuesday.

Lemon said if board members feel his $500,000 offer is too low, he welcomes the opportunity to negotiate a fair price for the courthouse, noting renovation and reuse of the building would add jobs and bring much-needed property tax revenue to the county.

"That $8 million redevelopment cost represents much-needed investment in our community," he said. "Much of the funding for this project will be provided in the form of federal and state historic tax credits that altogether total 45 percent. This project would do much to heal a county that is hurting. Hurting because of double-digit tax increases, the cost to defend an ever-growing list of lawsuits, and hurting because of the proposed sale of Hope Creek nursing home for pennies on the dollar."

Lemon said Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk and County Administrator Jim Snider have refused to allow board members to review the offers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}