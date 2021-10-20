‘Like he was my lawyer:’ State senator Roby Smith intervened in animal-welfare case

“He was almost acting like he was my lawyer,” Burns said. “You know what, he really let them have it. He stood up for us for, you know, one of the things that I had mentioned, which was them looking through our windows. He goes, ‘You know, Iowa is a stand-your-ground state.’ … He was like, ‘I want this on my desk by Friday – I want this, this and this.’ We had a two-hour meeting, and it was me, my mother, and Roby Smith, who was on my side. And we met with, like, the head person for the Department of Agriculture and the state’s top veterinarian.”

When asked for his take on what was said at the meeting, Smith declined to comment.

“I don’t feel the need to talk about it with you,” he told an Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter Monday. “So, we’re going to leave it at that, all right? You can’t tell me what I am going to do or what I am not going to do, OK? I don’t work for you.”

Burns said Tuesday that shortly after Smith had that conversation with the Capital Dispatch, the senator called him at the kennel.

“He was like, ‘Man, I’m married, I don’t need people coming to my house,’” Burns said. “You know, he said, ‘Reporters, I know how these people work.’ He was like, just kind of, ‘Leave my name out of it.’”