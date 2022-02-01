Like new: Davenport looking to sell rehabbed house under Urban Homestead program

Built in 1901, the two-story house near Fejervary Park in Davenport had been in and out of foreclosure and utilized primarily as a rental property for the past 25 to 30 years.

Over time, the property fell into disrepair and sat vacant for years.

A couple purchased the home in 2017 for $23,000 with the hopes of flipping the property, but soon found they had bitten off more than they could afford.

But thanks to a city program, officials say they're ready to welcome a new family to a new home.

"It's essentially a new house," said John Clark, owner of River Valley Homes and Clark Design & Development.

That includes an all-new kitchen and bathrooms, appliances, cabinets, siding, roofing, plumbing, heating and air conditioning, and windows and doors.

"Everything, essentially, is new construction except the existing structure and foundation," Clark said.

The city of Davenport on Tuesday announced the opening of the application period for its next home in the Urban Homestead Program located at 637 Oak St.

The program utilizes federal grant dollars administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to provide homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income families through the acquisition, rehabilitation and sale of vacant and abandoned homes.

Since the start of the program in the 1980s, Davenport has rehabbed approximately 140 homes sold to new homebuyers.

"We feel like it checks all of the boxes," said Bruce Berger, director of community and economic development for the city of Davenport, helping revitalize older neighborhoods by turning what was once an eyesore into a modern, refurbished home and creating new pathways for homeownership.

Over the years, the program has helped spur redevelopment in some of the city's oldest neighborhoods, Berger said.

After seeing neglected homes in their neighborhood restored, Berger said neighbors will often hire the same contractor to fix up their homes.

"We tend to see that over and over again," he said.

Berger said the city reached out to the couple "once it became evident they were looking for an exit strategy," and purchased the property for $22,500.

The city then hired River Valley Homes, which stripped the house down to its studs.

Clark estimated the rehab took about seven months to complete, which is longer than typical due to supply chain issues caused by the ongoing pandemic.

"It helps bring some life back to the neighborhood," Clark said. "It helps have essentially a new house in an older neighborhood and ownership to a family that may not (otherwise) have that opportunity. It's a good feeling."

In total, the city invested about $250,000 to purchase and rehab the 1,287-square-foot home with three bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and a two-car detached garage. The sale price is listed at $138,000.

"That's why it's so critical for HUD to provide these funds, because it wouldn't happen otherwise," Berger said. "It may have been rehabbed if left to the market, but likely not to this quality. We'd like this home to be around and last" for decades to come as a single-family, owner-occupied home.

Applicants must meet federal household income limits based on household size and have a minimum income of $31,500. For a family of four, the household income limit to apply is $61,050.

Financing is available through the city for those unable to secure conventional lending.

The application period will be open through February 28, and the city will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, and Saturday, Feb. 19.

Davenport recently acquired another home at 1413 West 13th St., with rehab expected to begin this spring.

Visit www.davenportiowa.com/urbanhomestead to learn more and apply.

Typically, the city completes one or two home rehabilitation a year through the Urban Homestead program. But city officials hope to do more over the next three years thanks to an influx of federal recovery dollars.

Aldermen last year budgeted $4 million of the nearly $41 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the city to assist homeowners and developers with the purchase and rehab of vacant and abandoned homes and lots into single-family, owner-occupied houses in low-income areas of the city.

According to a quarterly update from the city, staff is in the process of evaluating locations and strategies "to creatively work with existing property owners to help spur rehabilitation."

City staff is expected to discuss the issue further during a work session with Davenport City Council scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.