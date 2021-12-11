 Skip to main content
Linda Barnes named Rock Island finance director
Linda Barnes named Rock Island finance director

Linda Barnes has been named the City of Rock Island's finance director.

Barnes has served as interim finance director since November 2020, overseeing a department of nine.

She began working for the city in 2001. Barnes holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Illinois in Springfield and a bachelor's degree in accounting and business management from St. Ambrose University.

“Linda has a proven track record of strong financial leadership and I am confident she will be very valuable in moving the City of Rock Island forward,” said City Manager Randy Tweet.

