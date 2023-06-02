Davenport city officials held another press conference Friday morning, after crews re-entered the partially collapsed building at 324 Main Street Thursday evening.

Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue was at the site of Sunday's collapse into the night, adding supports and searching the building and rubble pile.

Fire Chief Mike Carlsen said that a transformer near the back of the building had to be taken out of the circuit. That equipment was controlled as of last night, allowing search and rescue teams to move forward.

Carlsen said the formal request for the task force was made Wednesday.

Rick Halleran, chief of Task Force 1, said around 50 people from the team, based in Cedar Rapids and Sioux City, are present. They have installed external shoring of the walls.

The task force was present on the scene Sunday night and did searches then as well, Halleran said.

Mayor Mike Matson said he cannot disclose if remains or signs of survivors have been found.

On Thursday, city officials announced the names of the three men still missing: Daniel Prien, Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock. It was the first time Prien had been publicly identified as one of the people unaccounted for. Later in the day, the city also provided a missing persons poster of the three.

A crowd had also gathered, including many people who slept near the site. Multiple members of Colvin's family have been near the site around the clock since the collapse.

There is no scheduled update until Monday at 10 a.m., though the city may call another press conference sooner if something significant happens.

PHOTOS: Iowa Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue search The Davenport building on Thursday