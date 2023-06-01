Davenport officials are holding their second press conference of the day regarding the partial building collapse this weekend.
The second Thursday press conference is expected to focus on aid the city plans to give to former tenants of the building at 324 Main Street, which partially collapsed on Sunday.
At the one held at 10 a.m. this morning, city officials said two of the five people who had been unaccounted for were located. The third person still missing has been named as Daniel Prien, along with Branden Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock.
Mayor Mike Matson started the press conference by saying the city talked with Miami, Florida, area officials earlier today, getting their advice. Miami had a condominium building collapse in 2021, killing 98 people.
The Red Cross, city and other agencies are planning an event Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the downtown YMCA in Davenport to help connect people to resources.
Economic Development Director Bruce Berger said that former residents can apply for $6,000 in aid. Businesses which were in the building at 324 Main Street can apply for $25,000 in assistance and adjacent businesses can apply for $5,000.
The funding will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds for the assistance, Berger said.
