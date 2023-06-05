The remains of three victims have been recovered from the collapse, Davenport police chief Jeff Bladel said at a Monday news conference.

He said the police department does not have any information at this time of more people being missing.

Branden Colvin Sr. was found Saturday, Ryan Hitchcock was found Sunday and Daniel Prien was found early Monday morning. Families of all three have been contacted.

The medical examiner has met with the families, Bladel said. There will be autopsies done on all three. He did not say whether the three died immediately upon the collapse.

Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue chief Rick Halleran said that they had brought some closure to families over the weekend, and that crews there may transition to a new phase.

The city last held a press conference Friday morning. Over the weekend, Branden Colvin Sr.'s body was found, the first public disclosure of remains having been found and identified. Two men, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, are still unaccounted for.

A vigil for the victims was held Sunday evening.

Sunday morning the city said that crews had continued working on The Davenport apartments, at 324 Main Street, which collapsed around 5 p.m. May 28. Workers on site now include members of Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue and the Northwest Illinois Incident Management Team.

"This is an active investigation," Bladel said, adding more information would be released when it could be.

Mayor Mike Matson said the city is looking into a 911 call which was placed May 27, in which the caller said he had heard the building may be in danger of collapse.

No other press conference is scheduled for the day.

