Local Head Start Programs to receive $3 million in federal funding
Local Head Start Programs to receive $3 million in federal funding

032621-qc-nws-skipalong-05.JPG

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced Wednesday that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $3 million in federal funding for Head Start Programs in Rock Island and Moline. Skip-A-Long Child Care Center in Moline is among the centers to receive funding.

 Jessica Gallagher

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, announced Wednesday that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $3 million in federal funding for Head Start Programs in Rock Island and Moline. 

Bustos is a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education.

"It’s vital we invest in our children's future by giving them the necessary resources and support needed to grow," Bustos said in a news release. "As a mother of three boys, I am proud to announce this investment in local Head Start programs that will continue to serve families and children in our communities."

Rock Island-Milan School District in Rock Island will receive $2.8 million and Skip-a-Long Family and Community Services in Moline will receive $131,400.

Head Start promotes school readiness for young children from under served families by providing programming to enhance their cognitive, social and emotional development from birth to age 5.

