Local lawmakers react to passage of Illinois' $43 billion budget

Illinois lawmakers passed the state's budget bill in the early hours of Tuesday morning, which is expected to be signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker soon.
The $42 billion budget was approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature without the support of a single Republican. According to Pritzker's budget brief, the bill includes $1 billion in projects; eliminates more than $500 million in business incentives; and although it imposes $600 million in tax increases on Illinois businesses, it also includes $570 million in federal money for small businesses from COVID-19 relief funds.
The bill does not raise taxes on individuals.
"Every year I've been in Springfield, we have passed a balanced budget," said state Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island. "I'm glad we were able to do it in a way that doesn't hurt average Illinoisans.
"It's as good of a budget we can get for now; I wanted to put more money into higher education, infrastructure and K through 12 education," Halpin said. "It could have been much, much worse after a year of COVID."
State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, called the manner in which the bill was passed "unfair." Though legislators had time to review the framework of the bill in February, McCombie said they were not given time to review the capital appropriations bill or the budget implementation portion.
"The last amendment on the budget was six minutes before midnight," McCombie said. "We did pass the budget before midnight and then we were only allowed one speaker. The process is so unfair and broken. We represent — each one of us — 109,000 people. If we have questions or concerns on a topic, we should have the right to speak on the floor and ask the sponsor of the bill (questions). That's really the worst part."
McCombie said Democrats also included raises for legislators. State representatives currently make an annual salary of $67,836 and state senators earn $67,874.
While the bill restores $350 million in annual funding for public schools that was passed in 2017, McCombie said last year's skipped payment should still be paid to schools.
"We wanted to make sure education was funded, and it was," she said.
With revenues of $42.3 billion and expenditures of $42.3 billion, McCombe said the budget "appears to be balanced," but only with $2.5 billion from the American Rescue Plan and "$660 million in what we consider a tax increase on our small businesses."
State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, also said the new budget will hurt small businesses.
"Despite having an additional $16 billion in unexpected financial resources this year, the (Democrat) majority forged ahead passing a budget that falls on the backs of businesses," Anderson said.
"Under this plan, the majority is set to eliminate almost $700 million in job-creation incentives while loading the budget with new programs, including over $1 billion in pork projects. This proposal is another example of backdoor spending at its finest, where hard working people will bear the brunt of this legislation."
McCombie said Democrats should have sought input from Republicans for the $2.5 billion from American Rescue Plan funds earmarked for new programs and pet projects.
"The problem is, where are the priorities for the state of Illinois? Is it our small businesses and our working class?" McCombie said. "Or is it funding new programs and waiting to see how you can use the remaining dollars, because we have four years to spend that. You could have taken a one-time payment of $5 billion and put it into the unemployment trust fund. That is a true, COVID-related expense.
"But instead, we took $100 million from the general fund and paid the interest on that debt."
Halpin said Republicans were consulted during the budget process.
"Year after year, we try to negotiate with Republicans on a reasonable budget," Halpin said. "We wanted to close corporate tax loopholes that the Trump administration imposed, but it's a non-starter with (Republicans) for some reason. Those closed loopholes are to make sure we don't have cuts on education or infrastructure."