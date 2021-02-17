Local lawmakers react to Pritzker's annual budget address

Local lawmakers are reacting to Gov. JB Pritzker's annual budget address, one that focused on spending cuts and economic recovery in a state whose economy has been hurt by COVID-19.
"I have always believed that our economic recovery both as a nation and as a state goes hand in hand with our recovery from the virus," Pritzker said. "I certainly had no expectation when I became governor that we would spend all of this time battling an invisible enemy together."
Pritzker's proposed $41.6 billion budget includes funding for infrastructure projects, full required pension payments and level education funding, and focuses on ongoing vaccination efforts across the state.
Although the budget includes $700 million in cuts to state agencies, it adds an 8% increase in funding for the Department of Children and Family Services and an additional $60 million in funding for the Department of Employment Security. To save money, Pritzker is proposing $932 million in cuts to corporate and business tax loopholes.
State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said he was glad Pritzker stressed the hardships residents had endured with COVID-19 and that Pritzker was realistic about budgetary challenges as a result of the pandemic.
"I think the budget, as he's presented it, is a good-faith effort to make the best of what we have," Halpin said. "I'm glad he's doing this without requesting any across-the-board tax increase. As chair of the Personnel and Pensions Committee, I'm glad he is proposing we make our full pension payment as we have for the past four years now."
Halpin also applauded Pritzker's efforts in calling on the federal government to assist states with financial assistance to make up for revenue losses caused by the pandemic.
State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, likened Pritzker's address to a campaign announcement.
"I feel like this was not a budget address or a State of the State (address); I think it was the announcement that JB Pritzker is running for governor," McCombie said.
"We negotiated the Blue Collar Jobs Act, and now he's calling them almost $1 billion in corporate loopholes? That actually was a positive thing the governor did to help promote growth and grow our businesses. Now he's going back against that? It makes no sense."
Pritzker said the coronavirus pandemic had killed more than 20,000 Illinoisans and ravaged the state's economy. He made several comparisons to the Spanish Flu of 1918 that killed 23,500 Illinoisans, and quoted then-Governor Frank Lowden, who issued a proclamation in October of 1918 telling residents, "It is advisable to prevent all unnecessary social gatherings for the present."
Pritzker took aim at "far right" Republicans in his address, calling them "carnival barkers," accusing them of division and playing down the pandemic when they "encouraged businesses to defy health guidelines, spread conspiracy theories about COVID deaths and fought mask guidelines tooth and nail. Amidst the tragedy of this pandemic, they have lobbied against the federal government providing relief to Illinoisans, ignoring the life-changing economic pain of real working families."
"Two months ago I asked Republicans in the General Assembly for their proposals to close this year’s budget deficit," he said. "I was met with silence. Apparently their idea of bipartisanship ends when hard choices must be made."
Halpin said not all Republicans felt that way about the public health crisis but noted "the most vocal opponents of those public health measures were Republicans. I do believe appealing to folks to not comply with mask mandates and other measures was certainly a mistake and helped to prolong the crisis in a lot of places. It's important Republicans be part of the solution rather than continuing to be part of the problem."
McCombie said Pritzker's comments were brazen.
"I don't know if he would have had the courage to do that on the floor of the House," McCombie said. "The Democrat party now is talking about unifying and being kind and 'words matter.' But (Pritzker) talking about 'right-wing carnival barkers,' and blaming us for the issues of COVID ... I've never seen anything like this. Is that the State of the State (address)? This is doing nothing to unify and support a positive situation. I thought it was disgusting."
State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, said in release that the economy was suffering from "government-forced shut downs and the unbalanced budget that the governor signed in 2020. We need a plan that makes the state spend within its means, just like the families of this state have to do, and puts people back to work.
"Instead, the governor has proposed a spending plan that is $1.7 billion out of whack-a budget that diverts money from much-needed road construction and infrastructure projects and the thousands of jobs that those projects would provide. Now, more than ever, the members of the General Assembly need to take the opportunity to reject this reckless proposal and work together to make the tough decisions necessary to pass a balanced budget that helps working people and businesses get back on their feet."
State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, said in a release that Pritzker's proposed budget "continues to place the burden of our financial mess on job creators and small businesses — those who have limited means to grow us out of this mess due to the impact of the governor’s executive orders and anti-jobs policies."
"The governor’s budget proposal contains nearly $1 billion in new taxes on job creators across Illinois," Swanson said. "The message I hear time and again is that people are getting taxed out of our beloved state. Changing the rules on employers with punishing tax policies is the worst way to grow jobs in the West Central Illinois communities I represent.
Western Illinois University President Guiyou Huang applauded Pritzker's budget, which would allow WIU's 2022 state appropriation to remain level at $49.6 million and an additional $28 million for MAP (Monetary Award Program) grants if approved by the Illinois General Assembly.
"During these challenging budgetary times, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are greatly appreciative of Gov. Pritzker's ongoing commitment to our public universities," Huang said. "We extend our deepest gratitude to the governor for protecting higher education."