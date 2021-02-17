Local lawmakers react to Pritzker's annual budget address

Pritzker took aim at "far right" Republicans in his address, calling them "carnival barkers," accusing them of division and playing down the pandemic when they "encouraged businesses to defy health guidelines, spread conspiracy theories about COVID deaths and fought mask guidelines tooth and nail. Amidst the tragedy of this pandemic, they have lobbied against the federal government providing relief to Illinoisans, ignoring the life-changing economic pain of real working families."

"Two months ago I asked Republicans in the General Assembly for their proposals to close this year’s budget deficit," he said. "I was met with silence. Apparently their idea of bipartisanship ends when hard choices must be made."

Halpin said not all Republicans felt that way about the public health crisis but noted "the most vocal opponents of those public health measures were Republicans. I do believe appealing to folks to not comply with mask mandates and other measures was certainly a mistake and helped to prolong the crisis in a lot of places. It's important Republicans be part of the solution rather than continuing to be part of the problem."

McCombie said Pritzker's comments were brazen.