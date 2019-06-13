Iowa’s Republican U.S. Senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, responded to questions about President Donald Trump’s statement in an ABC-TV news interview that he would accept information on his political opponents from a foreign country.
Speaking to reporters in the Senate hallways, Grassley said neither party should be doing anything that could help advance the cause of a foreign country.
“I think the bottom line of it is that whether you’re a Republican campaign or a Democratic campaign, you’ve got to be very protective of making sure that you don’t do anything that enhances a goal of a foreign national or a foreign country,” Grassley said, according to a recording provided by his office.
But Grassley also pushed back at some of the reaction to Trump’s comments, suggesting there was not similar outrage when it was reported that Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid a former British spy for information on then-candidate Trump, or when reports said an individual with the DNC solicited information on Trump from Ukraine.
Ernst issued a statement saying the focus must be on preventing foreign meddling in U.S. elections.
“Like I’ve said time and again: Russia is not our friend. We need to focus on preventing them, and other bad actors, from interfering in our elections,” Ernst’s statement said. “I certainly would notify the authorities if I received this sort of information — I think it’s the right thing to do.”