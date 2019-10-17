A Washington, D.C.-based voter rights political action organization aligned with Democrats has added Iowa Sen. Roby Smith to its “Voter Suppression Hall of Shame” after he supported state legislation that would have created additional voter restrictions in the Hawkeye State.
“Making it harder for Iowans to vote appears to be Iowa state Senator Roby Smith’s biggest priority,” Porsha White, the group’s national political director, said in a news release. She also criticized Smith for supporting a recently implemented Iowa voting ID law subject of much partisan debate among state lawmakers two years ago.
Smith, a Bettendorf Republican, pushed back against the criticism, saying he has worked to expand voting for Iowans. He cited as an example a recently passed law allowing 17-year-olds to vote in primaries if they will turn 18 before the general election. He also argued against the implication that the ID law has had a chilling effect on voters after overall turnout records were broken in 2018.
“It’s just a partisan group that wants to take shots and not say anything about the facts to it,” Smith said.
Smith sponsored legislation during the last legislative session that would have outlawed early voting satellite locations in any state-owned buildings, which include college campuses around Iowa. The proposed law also would have required absentee votes to be turned in by Election Day and changed the time polls close in Iowa from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Speaking to the proposed law, which was not called on the Senate floor last session, Smith said the intent was to keep schools safer by keeping "strangers" from going into school buildings to vote. He added that changing the poll-closing time was meant to create uniformity in Iowa elections, where polls at 9 p.m. during primary and general elections but 8 p.m. during others. Smith said he included the time-change piece at the request of the Iowa State Association of Cities.
Let America Vote has mostly taken aim at Republican state lawmakers representing several different states around the nation since its formation in 2017. It was founded by Missouri Democrat Jason Kander, the state’s former secretary of state who ran an unsuccessful Senate campaign in 2016 against Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
Smith was inducted to the “Voter Suppression Hall of Shame” – a list of people the group calls “the country’s most active vote-suppressing politicians” – on Thursday alongside U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Arizona state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita.
Smith’s senate district Davenport, Bettendorf, Panorama Park, Riverdale and Pleasant Valley. He is not the only Iowa Republican to be criticized by Let America Vote.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was added to the “Hall of Shame” over a recent voter ID law. Pate, meanwhile, has vigorously defended the law. During a recent appearance in Bettendorf at an annual fundraiser dinner hosted by the Scott County Republican Party, Pate described it as a successful measure aimed at protecting the integrity of Iowa elections while maintaining easy voter access.