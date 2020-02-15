Loebsack confronted by refugee and Catholic workers at Quad-Cities forum

Loebsack said he wasn't aware of the letter and that he would follow up on it.

"I am more than happy to look at that, and I'm open-minded to doing something," Loebsack said, adding that he does not support Trump's Remain in Mexico policy.

Noble Davies told Loebsack she also was disappointed he didn't sign the letter.

"When I saw your name wasn't on there, I thought, 'Oh, my God, I feel hopeless because you are our hope,' " she said, holding back tears. "I thought you were our hope. Who are we going to turn to? It's not going to be the Republicans — they've all sold their souls.

"(Refugees) need your help," Noble Davies said. "We went to Juarez; we saw people in tents on the border; it was very upsetting. Juliza's husband is one of them. We are your constituents; all we can do is reach out to you."

Sinnwell pressed Loebsack, reminding him he met with them at the Catholic Worker House, where they asked him in person to help.

"What I said was, I would do what I could to help," Loebsack said.