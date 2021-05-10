Loebsack, Gilbraith to be honored at Iowa Democrats' hall of fame event

Former Iowa Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack and Scott County activist Athena Gilbraith will be honored by the Iowa Democratic Party at its 2021 Hall of Fame celebration in June.

Loebsack, who retired from Congress at the end of last year after 14 years representing southeast Iowa's 2nd District, will be inducted as the party's 2021 Outstanding Elected Official, according to a press release.

Davenport resident Athena Gilbraith will be recognized as the Outstanding Democratic Party Activist, according to the party.

Gilbraith serves as the secretary of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus and co-chairwoman of the Davenport NAACP Political Action Committee.

She is the winner of the 2019 “Race Against Racism” award and 2020 recipient of the Jo Ann Zimmerman Activist Award from the state's Democratic Activist Women's Network.