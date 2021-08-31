 Skip to main content
Major reconstruction of Marquette Street in Davenport starts this week
Major reconstruction of Marquette Street in Davenport starts this week

Work begins this week to reconstruct Marquette Street between West 5th and 12th Street.

Traffic will be reduced to one southbound lane beginning Thursday, according to the city of Davenport. Northbound traffic should follow the signed detour or seek an alternate route.

Also, starting Wednesday, Brady Street at the bridge over Duck Creek will have daytime lane restrictions for soil sampling needed for development of plans to replace the bridge in 2023. Traffic delays are possible through Sept. 14 due to lane restrictions, per the city.

And starting Tuesday, Aug. 31, the intersection of Lombard and Washington streets will be closed for approximately one month for water main improvements by Iowa American Water Company. Traffic traveling through the area will need to find an alternate route or follow signed detour.

Temporary traffic signals will also be installed at Welcome Way and 42nd Street next week. The signals were downed due to a recent traffic crash. Drivers are urged to enter and exit the North Park Mall complex from Kimberly Road or Northwest Boulevard.

