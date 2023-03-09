The pandemic has largely shaped Illinois Senator Win Stoller's time since being elected to the statehouse in 2021.

Representing a newly drawn portion of Rock Island County, the Republican senator of the 37th district decided to run, because he was growing more frustrated with the road the state was traveling.

But normal aspects of campaigning came to a sudden halt in March 2020 when Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statewide shutdown to help mitigate COVID-19. Masking, social distancing, and sheltering-in-place became the new normal and quickly shaped Stoller's first year in office.

The typical campaign season was abbreviated, he said, because of the limitations.

As the pandemic continued into 2021, similar challenges presented themselves in Springfield.

"The first thing you want to do as a new legislator is going to events, meet people, and build relationships," he said.

As a new legislator, he said, it was easy to build relationships with other Republicans, but the real challenge was building bi-partisan relationships. The only thing he could do at the time was schedule one-on-one meetings with Democratic senators.

Stoller previously represented a majority of central Illinois around the Peoria area. Since redistricting, he now represents all or parts of Rock Island County, Bureau, Dekalb, Marshall, Henry, La Salle, Lee, Ogle, Peoria, Stark, and Whiteside counties.

Homelessness

The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reported on local homelessness in November 2022 and continue to bring the struggling community to light.

In Rock Island County, Christian Care has 62 beds — 42 for men and another 20 for women and children. They are some of the only beds available in the entire county.

Project Now in Rock Island has a three-bedroom house that houses five women.

At the time it was reported, Director of Project Now Ron Lund said they know of about 260 homeless people on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities.

Stoller said homelessness is something he has been concerned with his entire adult life. He shared the story of when he was in his 20's and a director of a homeless shelter told him to get people to his shelter, so they would be kept safe and on a path to independence.

That conversation, he said, led him to the Salvation Army, and he has been on the board for over 25 years.

When it comes to the state getting involved, he said, it must be smart and not simply throw money at the problems.

"Illinois is looking at it through the budget process to offer some more funding," he said. "(But) we got to be careful how we spend that money to make sure we actually solve a problem."

Governor JB Pritzker proposed Home Illinois in his budget address, a plan with a goal to invest $50 million into homelessness prevention, crisis response, housing units, and staffing.

Fiscal responsibility

A businessman for more than 25 years with an accounting degree, Stoller said, his overall legislative goal is to focus on fiscal responsibility. He is on eight committees, one being the appropriations committee, which puts together the entire state budget.

In Pritzker's proposed budget, he laid out $49.6 billion in general funds with additional investments in abortion, homelessness prevention, and crisis response.

The bulk of the funding invests in education, primarily a new program the governor has dubbed Smart Start Illinois. It is a multi-year, multi-pronged program that invests in child care, early childhood education, and additional funding for intervention programs.

During a stop in Rock Island, Pritzker said that the program will ensure that the "most vulnerable families can receive evidence-based, early intervention and home-visitation services" and "provide more equitable access to our child care system, and increase the pipeline of early childhood educators".

Stoller said education is an area in which Republicans and Democrats will be able to find common ground, but his main quarrel is with creating new programs.

"We are not doing a great job with funding everything that we should be funding," he said.

The state has underfunded existing programs, and fully funding them should be the state's priority before creating new programs, he said. One such area that has been underfunded is services for the developmentally disabled, he said.

Both parties, along with stakeholders involved with services, came together, he said, and agreed to fund programs. However, funds remain insufficient, despite budget increases, he said.

"These are some of the most vulnerable citizens in our population, and we are not taking care of them," he said.

Stoller does not have an office in Rock Island County, but those wishing to visit an office may do so at one of four locations in Dixon, Geneseo, Peoria, and Springfield. Constituents also can call one of the offices or e-mail senatorstoller@gmail.com.