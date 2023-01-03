Many Quad-City libraries going fine free in 2023

New year, no fines, say many libraries in the Quad-Cities.

Libraries in Davenport, Bettendorf, Clinton, LeClaire, Muscatine, Scott County and Rock Island no longer will collect overdue fines for most late materials, according to a press release.

A nine-member library consortium in the Iowa Quad-Cities called the RiverShare voted to end fine collection to remove barriers to accessing library materials and encourage more library-card usage.

“Eliminating overdue library fines and forgiving existing overdue fines, our services will be more equitable and accessible for everyone in the community, and take us a step closer to fulfilling our vision to create a culture of learning for everyone,” Davenport Library Director Jeff Collins said.

Robert Fiedler, director of the Musser Public Library in Muscatine said the potential of accruing overdue fines can prevent some community members from checking out library items or obtaining a library card.

Items will still have due dates, said Scott County Library System Director Tricia Kane. If an item isn't returned, a bill will be issued for the lost item. Thirty days is the first warning that an item hasn't been returned.

"Research has shown that late fines don't affect return rates, and we anticipate that removing fines will allow us to encourage more people to use our libraries," Kane said.

Kane cited research from the American Library Association indicates fine-free libraries free up staff time and remove cost barriers to accessing library materials and services.

The Rock Island Public Library also is turning the page on its fine-paying practices.

Its cardholders will not be charged a daily late fine on most overdue materials, with the exception of certain specialty items.

Fine-free lending for Rock Island Public Library cardholders starts with items checked out in 2023, with some exceptions. Scarce specialty items, such as hotspots and mobile streaming devices, cultural passes, and Library of Things collections will still accrue late fines when overdue. Items checked out in 2022 and returned late in 2023 may still collect overdue fines. For questions, please contact library staff.

The new policy isn’t a free pass. Library representatives note that items still need to be returned, and that lost, damaged, processing, and collection fees will still be charged, if necessary, library staff said.