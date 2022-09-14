Matson breaks tie in latest vote on downtown Davenport two-ways

Davenport Ald. Robby Ortiz estimates he's gotten hundreds of emails and phone calls urging him to vote a certain way on whether to eliminate one-way traffic on two downtown streets.

That's because unless other aldermen change their votes, Ortiz appears to be the lone swing vote on whether to change 3rd and 4th streets in Davenport to allow two directions of traffic in the downtown area, a proposal that downtown businesses and advocates have pressed for for more than a decade as a way to make the downtown more inviting to visitors and pedestrians.

It has faced fierce, organized opposition from some residents concerned about costs and disruptions.

The city council very narrowly approved the change on Wednesday in the second of three votes. Aldermen voted 5-5, and Mayor Mike Matson broke the tie in favor of the change. The final vote — the one that counts — will be Sept. 28.

"I want to make a decision that will bring businesses to Davenport," Ortiz said.

Ortiz voted for the change on Wednesday, but said he hopes to make amendments on the third reading based on feedback from city staff, residents, and business owners.

In particular, he wants to extend the conversion of two-way traffic a few city blocks to Division Street. Currently as written in the ordinance, the conversion to two-way traffic would happen between East River Drive and Marquette Street. But, he said, he didn't want to box himself in on requirements to get his vote.

As the owner of a business, Hawkeye Sports Bar & Grill, Ortiz said he was moved by talking with business owners who want the city to make the change.

For example, Tim Baldwin, owner of Front Street Brewery and other properties told aldermen he moved investments in downtown Rock Island across the river because of what he saw as a "lack of changes there and the lack of support from the council" in Rock Island.

"If this was detrimental in any way to the 4th Ward, I would vote no instantly," Ortiz said. "But let's be honest, this doesn't affect the 4th Ward at all. So now I have to take my 4th Ward hat off, and I'm a city official. I vote for throughout the city. So I need to do what's best for the City of Davenport and other parts of town that aren't located in the 4th Ward."

Not every aldermen is convinced there are enough benefits to justify the cost.

Alderman Judith Lee, 8th Ward, raised concerns about the possible growth of expenses of the conversion if the city needs to reconfigure the intersection of E. River Drive and 3rd and 4th Streets or encounters other obstacles.

"We've been talking about articles, we've been saying studies show, but again I'm not convinced," Lee said. "And I'm especially concerned about the costs that might be associated with this if it doesn't work the way we're planning it."

Ortiz said he wanted to encourage forward progress in Davenport.

"If I never change anything, I'd be closed," Ortiz said. "Change has to happen, times change, people change, prices change, I mean everything. So what's the right change? And that's what I'm trying to apply here."