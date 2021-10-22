Matson: Cooperation will move Davenport ahead

"I have said before and I will continue to say ... once you use a gun in a commission of a crime, we're doing everything we can and coming after you with everything we've got," Matson said.

Gilbraith, along with many of the roughly 20 Davenport residents to attended Thursday's forum, said the city needs to do more to attract more affordable housing.

Matson said he supports investing in some of the ideas offered by the Quad-Cities Housing Cluster in its "Silos to Solutions" report.

"I'm a fan and we've already had discussions with our particular city administrators to find funding to help with that," Matson. "That, to me, seems like a good place to put some money."

Davenport resident Bill Churchill, who attended the forum, said he intends to vote for Matson.

"They are putting the pieces in place to solve the problem" of gun crime, Churchill said. "And, I think progress is being made."

Confirmed incidents of gun fire in Davenport fell 26% year to date compared to the same period in 2020, according to Davenport police.

"We tend to be impatient on this issue, because obviously it's a serious offense to have guns involved," Churchill said. "But, I do think we are head in the right direction, and I do think that's really what you can hope for at this point."

